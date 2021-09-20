Provention Bio’s (PRVB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $422.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.