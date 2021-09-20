Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,856,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CalAmp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $373.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.