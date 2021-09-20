Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,500 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $2,206,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,387 shares of company stock worth $8,752,607 over the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $6.54 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. Analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

