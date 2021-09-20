Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $287.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

