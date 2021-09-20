Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -106.95 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.