Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,250 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $186.24 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

