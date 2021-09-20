Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Reduced by Wedbush

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91.

BKU stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 104.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BankUnited by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

