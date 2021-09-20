Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

