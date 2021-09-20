Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Cut by Wedbush

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.17). Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of CCL opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $1,993,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.