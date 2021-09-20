Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Cut by Wedbush

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.17). Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.
Shares of CCL opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.
In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $1,993,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
