Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Reduced by Analyst

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REGI. Truist decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

REGI stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 22,762 shares worth $1,286,459. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802,475 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

