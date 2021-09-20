Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issued By Truist Securiti

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

NVDA stock opened at $219.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $545.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.52 and its 200 day moving average is $174.35. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $230.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $337,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,041,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,633,771,000 after acquiring an additional 129,211 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,750 shares of company stock worth $89,709,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.