Qbao Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,014.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $498,183.00 and approximately $11,014.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000127 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

