QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. The company registered revenue growth across all geographies and both its operating segments in the second quarter. The company’s high level of sales of non-COVID product groups drove the top line. Sales of the diagnostic solutions improved 71% at CER, led by the QuantiFERON latent TB test. The global rollout of the QIAcuity digital PCR instruments gained momentum and witnessed impressive sales growth sequentially. Over the past three months, QIAGEN has outperformed its industry. However, a moderately-high leverage ratio and weak solvency does not bode well. A weak margin scenario is an added concern. Stiff competition from firms offering pre-analytical solutions and high exposure to foreign currency movement persist.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

