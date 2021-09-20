QLC Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $296,611.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $296,611.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00065603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00173979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00111093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.42 or 0.06966725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.66 or 1.00005415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.00 or 0.00780572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

