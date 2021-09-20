Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

QTGPF stock opened at $189.00 on Monday. Qt Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $168.50 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.33.

About Qt Group Oyj

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

