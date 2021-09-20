Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
QTGPF stock opened at $189.00 on Monday. Qt Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $168.50 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.33.
About Qt Group Oyj
