Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 163,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.21.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $118.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $119.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.