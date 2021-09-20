Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $221,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 896,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 202,551 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,002,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 111,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,268. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.