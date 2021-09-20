Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 35.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $3.93 on Monday, hitting $122.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,198. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.01.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

