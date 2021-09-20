Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 117.0% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.30. 136,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

