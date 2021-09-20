Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 114,832 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coty by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Coty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,427,000 after acquiring an additional 207,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Coty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 354,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. 199,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,208,341. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.