Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 17,170 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

