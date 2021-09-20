Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,648 shares during the period. UDR makes up approximately 0.4% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,061.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

