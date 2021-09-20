Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,459 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after purchasing an additional 277,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after buying an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.68. 10,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

