QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.14 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $122.14 million and $9.45 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00123028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00044387 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

