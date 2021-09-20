QuickX Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $5.23 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $44,152.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

