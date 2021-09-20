Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.09

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 5222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,614,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,216 shares of company stock worth $183,466 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

