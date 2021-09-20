RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of RDNT traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDNT. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

