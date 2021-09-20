Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162,534 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $523.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.