Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Down 3%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) shares dropped 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 170,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 262,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.15 million, a P/E ratio of -42.91 and a beta of -0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.