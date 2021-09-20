Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCDTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

