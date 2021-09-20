Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.09. 1,173,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,516. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.61.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.