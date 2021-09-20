RED Achieves Market Cap of $644,451.63 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $644,451.63 and approximately $20,022.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00365042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

