Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 79.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.19. 6,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,241. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.82. The stock has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.