Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 920,387 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $49,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after buying an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,036,000 after buying an additional 403,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.99. 452,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

