Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lear by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.78. 1,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,031. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

