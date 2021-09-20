Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $88,989.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00067437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00172502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00112624 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.98 or 0.06883312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.34 or 1.00395095 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.86 or 0.00805600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

