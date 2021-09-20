Reef Tops One Day Volume of $61.51 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $273.69 million and approximately $61.51 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00327610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00055908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00124723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,817,493,953 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

