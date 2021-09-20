Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth $380,096,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth $148,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. 745,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

