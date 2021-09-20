Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $61.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

