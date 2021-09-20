Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 0.5% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.36. 23,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,789. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.