Request Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Request has a total market cap of $190.73 million and approximately $22.86 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00124959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044671 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

