RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) vs. Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Head-To-Head Comparison

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and Versus Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $490,000.00 94.30 -$2.08 million N/A N/A Versus Systems $1.39 million 37.04 -$5.78 million ($0.63) -6.67

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -417.42% -838.93% -344.32% Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RESAAS Services and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Versus Systems beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

