Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriState Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $641.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

