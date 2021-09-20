Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$255.00.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$85.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$77.41 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$226.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

