Research Analysts Set Expectations for S&P Global Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $13.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.99. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.90.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $446.42 on Monday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.17. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

