ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Director Dan W. Gladney Sells 200,000 Shares

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Director Dan W. Gladney sold 200,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.30. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $32.31.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 776.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.