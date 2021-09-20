Reviewing AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NTT DATA and AppYea’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA $21.87 billion 1.33 $722.33 million $0.52 39.81 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AppYea shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NTT DATA and AppYea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA 0 1 1 0 2.50 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

NTT DATA has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA 3.72% 8.22% 3.16% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NTT DATA beats AppYea on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others. The Public and Social Infrastructure segment provides IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructures. The Financial segment offers IT services for Japanese financial institutions. The Enterprise and Solutions segment handles IT services that support business activities in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The North America segment offers IT services centering on North America. The EMEA segment provides IT services centering on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Others segment manages businesses in China and Asia Pacific region. The company was founded on May 23, 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

