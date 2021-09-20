Reviewing First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 18.71% 6.99% 0.79% Heartland Financial USA 28.82% 10.65% 1.16%

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Northwest and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heartland Financial USA 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Financial Northwest presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.05%. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.6% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Heartland Financial USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $60.56 million 2.59 $8.56 million $0.88 18.73 Heartland Financial USA $656.90 million 2.99 $137.94 million $3.69 12.61

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Financial Northwest pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats First Financial Northwest on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.