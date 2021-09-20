Reviewing Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Italk and DCC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A DCC $17.55 billion 0.44 $382.83 million $5.05 17.06

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Italk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Italk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Italk and DCC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Italk 0 0 5 0 3.00 DCC 3 0 4 0 2.14

Italk currently has a consensus target price of $9.34, indicating a potential upside of 101.29%. Given Italk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Italk is more favorable than DCC.

Risk & Volatility

Italk has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCC has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Italk and DCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Italk N/A -85.92% -12.31% DCC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DCC beats Italk on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services. This segment serves domestic, agricultural, commercial/industrial, forecourt, aviation, and marine customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In addition, this segment procures and sells exempt medicinal products. Its DCC Technology segment distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, and accessories; business and enterprise technology products, such as tablets, notebooks, and PCs; networking and security products; communication products comprising smartphones, feature phones, accessories, and unified communication products; and servers and storage products, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables to retailers, resellers, and integrators. It also provides supply chain services. DCC plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

