Reviewing Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and Sequans Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.56%. Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.55%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91% Sequans Communications -59.88% N/A -34.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Sequans Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 29.34 $33.77 million $0.30 103.03 Sequans Communications $50.92 million 3.43 -$54.48 million ($1.28) -3.65

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Sequans Communications on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded by Georges Karam and Bertrand Debray in September 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

